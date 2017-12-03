Image copyright Victoria Stewart/RCPSG/PA

A woman has been chosen as president-elect of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow for the first time in its 418-year history.

Dr Jackie Taylor will assume the role for one year, before taking on the three-year term as president of the college in December 2018.

She is a consultant physician in medicine for the elderly based at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Dr Taylor was elected at the college's annual general meeting in Glasgow.

She ran on a platform that the college must use its independent position to ensure optimal recruitment and retention of staff and excellence in service delivery.

The institute, founded in 1599, is the UK's only multidisciplinary royal college.

It supports members across the world in upholding medical standards and professionalism.

'Truly historic'

Current president Prof David Galloway said: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome Dr Jackie Taylor to the role of president-elect for our college.

"Her position will be truly historic as she prepares to be the first woman president of the college in our 418-year history."

Dr Taylor said: "I feel hugely privileged to have been elected to the post of president-elect, and in particular to be the first woman to have been given this honour.

"I look forward to building on the legacy of the college and leading it into an exciting new era."