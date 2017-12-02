Scotland's papers: 'Fury' at bank closures

Image copyright AFP

Most of Scotland's front pages feature news of the Royal Bank of Scotland's decision to close more than a third of its Scottish branches.

The Scotsman says RBS has been accused of abandoning communities across rural Scotland after it announced 62 branches would close, with a loss of 158 jobs.

Plans to axe RBS branches across Tayside have been met with fury, says The Courier.

A dozen RBS branches across the north are to close - leaving one community facing a ferry trip and a 30-minute drive if they need to carry out face-to-face banking, according to the Press and Journal.

The Daily Record's headline is "Royal bunk". The papers says RBS were branded "financial vandals" after revealing the plans.

The Royal Bank of Scotland faces a backlash over plans to axe a quarter of its branches with the loss of almost 700 jobs, reports the Scottish Daily Express.

The Scottish Daily Mail says RBS has been accused of "deserting" customers by closing more than one in three Scottish branches.

The Herald claims an exclusive with a story about Anas Sarwar. The paper alleges that he accepted a £40,000 donation linked to a tax haven to fund his campaign for Scottish Labour leader.

Meghan-mania swept a city yesterday as Prince Harry introduced his bride to-be to the masses, says the Scottish Sun.

The National says Brexit Secretary David Davis has threatened to quit the government if Theresa May sacks the Deputy Prime Minister for storing an "extensive" amount of pornography on his work computer.

Theresa May's team is split over the future of her deputy after a cabinet minister and a senior No 10 figure pushed for Damian Green to be sacked, The Times claims to have learned.

The i newspaper says Brexit Secretary warns Prime Minister he will resign if Damian Green is unfairly forced out.

Donald Trump was last night dragged into the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling in the US election for the first time, says the Daily Telegraph.