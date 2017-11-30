St Andrew's Day on Scottish Twitter
- 30 November 2017
Happy #StAndrewsDay to Scots everywhere! The perfect day to enjoy some #ScotSpirit. We ❤️ ♥️♥️this incredible #GoogleDoodle tribute to our amazing land. pic.twitter.com/B3gmh1eR0k— VisitScotland News (@VisitScotNews) November 30, 2017
End of Twitter post by @VisitScotNews
It's St Andrew's Day and Scots around the world are celebrating by getting out the Saltire, quoting a bit of Burns and jumping on a unicorn.
Here are some of the highlights of the celebrations of the nation's patron saint in tweets.
🏴 Happy #StAndrewsDay! 🏴 How are you celebrating? 🎉 https://t.co/QoZgAcyCfW#CBeebies #Scotland pic.twitter.com/187llZDwml— CBeebies magazine (@CBeebiesMag) November 30, 2017
End of Twitter post by @CBeebiesMag
This #StAndrewsDay, Scotland’s patron saint is featured on @googlearts, in our new collection story https://t.co/jgY6HHREwF pic.twitter.com/yIJE86hQQ8— National Museums Scotland (@NtlMuseumsScot) November 30, 2017
End of Twitter post by @NtlMuseumsScot
Happy St Andrews Day Folks, if we get 10 retweets, our Airport Fire Manager will do a live version of this #StAndrewsDay 🏴 pic.twitter.com/LAdPWi1LfS— Dundee Airport (@DNDAirport) November 30, 2017
End of Twitter post by @DNDAirport
On #StAndrewsDay here's a 1580 map of... St Andrews!— National Library (@natlibscot) November 30, 2017
Zoom in to all the wee details > https://t.co/e5c0FIVDjh
(Via @natlibscotmaps) pic.twitter.com/uOzpOHB5jl
End of Twitter post by @natlibscot
It's #StAndrewsDay, patron saint of #Scotland. Here's his crucifixion depicted in the 1493 Nuremberg Chronicle. NLS: Inc.73 pic.twitter.com/x5R63pFGbX— Rare Books and Music (@nlsrarebooks) November 30, 2017
End of Twitter post by @nlsrarebooks
🎶I would walk 500 miles…🎶— V&A Dundee (@VADundee) November 30, 2017
To celebrate #StAndrewsDay, Stuart McMillan MSP – official piper to the Scottish Parliament – joined us for a tune on our roof! @ScotParl @StuMcMillanSNP pic.twitter.com/k5Dg03Ljyh
End of Twitter post by @VADundee