Image caption Smyllum Park Orphanage in Lanark after it closed in the 1980s

A witness at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has described being physically and sexually abused at an orphanage run by an order of Catholic nuns.

The witness, who gave evidence anonymously, was sent to Smyllum Park in Lanark in 1959.

He told the inquiry physical abuse as a punishment for bed-wetting was common.

In an opening statement, lawyers for the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul apologised to anyone who was abused in their care.

The second phase of the inquiry, which is taking place in Edinburgh, has opened with a case study of homes run by the Catholic order.

The former resident recalled being beaten for wetting the bed, not eating food and getting dirty.

He said he was also sexually abused by a nun and a female member of staff.

Image copyright Nick Mailer Image caption The inquiry is chaired by High Court judge Lady Smith

Lawyers for the nuns repeated a "sincere and heartfelt" apology to anyone who suffered any form of abuse while at their facilities.

More than 60 institutions including several top private schools and church bodies are being investigated as part of the probe, which is chaired by Lady Smith and is due to report no sooner than October 2019.

The first phase of hearings, which began in May, heard apologies from groups who said they "deplored that physical sexual abuses could occur".

The inquiry states its purpose as being "to investigate the nature and extent of abuse of children whilst in care in Scotland", while considering "the extent to which institutions and bodies with legal responsibility for the care of children failed in their duty", in particular seeking any "systemic failures".

However, it does not cover children who were abused while living with their natural or adoptive families, while using sports and leisure clubs or attending faith-based organisations on a day-to-day basis.

The inquiry will also not examine allegations of children being abused in non-boarding schools, nursery or day-care centres.

The evidence given at hearings will supplement written statements taken from witnesses in advance, and the inquiry is continuing to take statements from survivors of abuse in private sessions.

The inquiry, which had cost more than £7.8m as of 30 June, is taking place at Rosebery House in Edinburgh.