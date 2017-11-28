Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone delayed his retirement after Chief Constable Phil Gormley was granted special leave

Police Scotland has announced new appointments to its management team following the suspension of Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins.

The move comes four days after it emerged ACC Higgins is being probed over allegations of criminal and gross misconduct.

Chief Superintendents Gillian MacDonald and Alan Speirs will both become temporary ACCs.

ACC Higgins and three officers were suspended on Friday.

Two officers were also placed on restricted duties as a result of the investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone announced the appointments when he addressed the Scottish Police Authority's monthly public meeting in Stirling.

Temporary ACC MacDonald will be responsible for the portfolio of major crime, local crime and public protection.

Temporary ACC Speirs will be responsible for professionalism and assurance, including professional standards, legal services and other elements of data and corporate assurance.

Both have successfully completed the strategic command course required for such a promotion.

DCC Livingstone said: "Leadership exists across all aspects of policing, from my role as the deputy chief constable all the way through the organisation to the police constables serving their local communities.

"I have absolute confidence in the leadership provided by the officers and staff that serve in Police Scotland, and the qualities, skills and experience that we collectively possess.

"Policing happens every minute of every day and my focus continues to be on meeting the operational and organisational challenges we face, and providing the leadership of policing that the people of Scotland rightly expect."