The front pages are dominated by pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their royal engagement.

The Daily Record, however, leads with the release of the so-called Chennai Six - six British men held in prison in India on weapons charges. The paper has a picture of a tearful Yvonne MacHugh as she heard the news she had been campaigning for. She said she hoped to have her partner Billy Irving "home by Christmas".

The Herald has more details on the allegations of misconduct against one of Scotland's most senior policemen.

Council spending is the main story on the front page of The Scotsman. The paper says a new report has found councils are finding financial pressures "increasingly difficult to manage" and could see reserves run out in two to three years.

The National's front page headline is "Welcome to planet Labour". The paper reports on a speech by the party's new Scottish leader Richard Leonard who said that Jeremy Corbyn was the answer to the challenges posed to the Labour Party by independence.

"She's the one," says the Scottish Sun which features a full-length picture of Prince Harry and his new fiancée American actress Meghan Markle. The paper has 25 pages of coverage of the engagement announcement.

The Scottish Daily Mail also has a full front page picture of the couple and headlines with a quote from Prince Harry who said "the stars were all aligned".

The Daily Telegraph includes a souvenir supplement and reports that the Queen's corgis took to Ms Markle "straight away".

The Courier reports on a crash which saw an oil tanker lose control and end up in a family's front garden in Perth and Kinross.

News of the release of Billy Irving and the other British men from prison in India features on the front page of the Press and Journal's Inverness, Highlands and Islands edition.

As well as the royal engagement, the front page of The Times also reports on council spending and claims that Jeremy Corbyn's supporters are trying to "oust" local councillors across Britain.

"The look of love" is the Scottish Daily Express' front page headline. It says Prince Harry knew from the first time he met Ms Markle that she was "the one".

The i newspaper says it will be "a royal wedding like no other", and the Daily Star of Scotland is calling for the public to be given a bank holiday to celebrate the royal marriage.