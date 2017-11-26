The focus on claims of sexual harassment and abuse faced by women across society continues on Scotland's front pages.

Under the headline Rotten Boroughs, The Sunday Herald quotes female councillors saying that there is a "toxic culture" of sexual harassment, bullying of women and sexism which is endemic in local government across Scotland.

Scotland's councils are "plotting" to introduce an unprecedented set of new local taxes that could mean "rocketing" bills for hard-pressed householders, according to the Scottish Mail on Sunday.

Scots earning over £44,500 could be forced to pay more in income tax while lower earners will see their bills cut under plans being pushed by senior SNP figures, writes The Sunday Times Scotland.

Scotland on Sunday devotes its front page to Scotland's rugby team ending their autumn internationals series with a record thumping of 14-man Australia.

Theresa May has been warned not to retreat from a pledge to "take back control of our laws" as she faced lobbying from at least one senior minister for a compromise with Brussels over the powers of European judges after Brexit, says The Sunday Telegraph.

TV presenter Davina McCall's 17-year marriage to Matthew Robertson is over, she has revealed to the Scottish Sun on Sunday. The paper says the 50-year-old and the former Pet Rescue presenter decided to split after years of counselling.

The Sunday Mail continues the focus on Police Scotland's recent troubles and says that the head of Scotland's armed police and his deputy are two of the senior officers accused in a crime and misconduct probe.

An ex-army officer has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds to her neighbours by a court after they lost a series of tenants as a result of her behaviour, according to the Sunday Post.