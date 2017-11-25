Image copyright The Scotsman

Image copyright The Sun

Image copyright Daily Express

Image copyright The Herald

Image copyright Daily Record

Image copyright The National

Image copyright Daily Mail

Image copyright The Times

Image copyright The Telegraph

Image copyright The i

Image copyright Courier

The Scotsman leads with a senior figure at Police Scotland and three other officers being suspended from duty, according to the Scottish Police Authority.

The same story features on the front page of The Scottish Sun, but it leads with claims that former television star John Leslie being charged with sexually assaulting a woman on a hen night.

The Scottish Daily Express says a former pensions minister has warned that a "stealth tax" unveiled in the Budget will hit millions of British savers.

Firefighters will repair loose floorboards and threadbare carpets in elderly people's homes under radical plans to prevent hundreds of pensioners dying every year from falls, according to The Herald.

The Daily Record says the killer of young father Shaun Woodburn "has caused fresh anguish for his victim's family by launching an appeal against his conviction".

"Rip-off British retailers" are charging more to deliver to parts of Scotland than to much of mainland Europe, says The Scottish Daily Mail.

The National says Theresa May has been given a 10-day deadline to come up with proposals on the Irish border, the "divorce bill" and citizens' rights that will satisfy EU leaders - otherwise Brexit talks cannot move on to discussing a future trade deal.

The Times leads with a defence minister threatening to resign if the military is forced to impose cuts that include reducing the army to below 70,000 soldiers.

Millions of pounds are to be handed directly to Scottish councils for a new roll-out of fibre broadband because the UK government is "fed up" with the SNP's "poor performance", according to The Telegraph.

The i says Black Friday produced record sales for British retailers.

The Courier's Angus edition leads with a man who raped a woman outside a museum in Dundee being linked to another attack just 20 minutes earlier.