A senior officer from Police Scotland has been suspended amid an investigation into criminal conduct.

The probe is being carried out by the independent Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) which received anonymous allegations.

It is also investigating whether the officer is guilty of gross misconduct.

The senior officer at the centre of the investigation has not been named but it is understood to be an assistant chief constable.

BBC Scotland understands the allegations are connected to a wider criminal investigation which has seen a number of officers suspended from duty.

They are not connected to the separate Pirc investigations into allegations of misconduct against the Chief Constable, Phil Gormley who is currently on "special leave."

Nor are they connected to inquiries into allegations that officers in the former counter-corruption unit abused their position when attempting to find the source of a journalist's information.