The people taking medicine to extremes

Image copyright ESA

From humanitarian disasters, to working in the world's poorest areas, to mountains or space - wherever there are people, medicine can be practised in the most extreme of settings.

The World Extreme Medicine Conference, taking place in Edinburgh this weekend, is about sharing ideas and best practice.

Dr Beth Healey's research was in Antarctica in temperatures which sometimes reached -80C.

"It's the kind of cold that if you go outside and throw a cup of tea it'll just freeze before it hits the ground," she says.

Image copyright ESA Image caption Dr Beth Healey has been researching in Antartica

Dr Healey was researching for the European Space Agency (ESA) looking at how isolation affects people physically and in other ways.

The findings will be used to help prepare for future long flights into space.

The base at Concordia, which is sometimes called White Mars, is cut off for nine months of the year and for more than 100 days the small crew there does not see sunlight.

"As soon as we lost the sun it was difficult to keep your sleep-wake cycle in the same way," says Dr Healey.

Image copyright ESA

They tried to counter that by making lunch and dinner time a compulsory part of the day to make sure that people at least saw each other at some points.

Tracking devices were used to look at how crew dynamics changed over time.

She says: "We were able to work out critical time points in a mission here people might be more or less likely to isolate themselves or where conflicts were more likely to occur.

"The crew were completely inaccessible during the overwinter period and that's very like what it's going to be like on long-duration space flights of the future where we're not going to be able to get astronauts back as quickly as we are at the moment."

Image copyright ESA

This weekend's World Extreme Medicine conference looks at expedition and wilderness medicine, hears from medics fresh from their experiences of manmade and natural disasters and about providing complex care in places with very few resources.

"It's doctors and clinicians that are really working at the very edge of medicine both geographically and in terms of clinical knowledge," says conference founder Mark Hannaford.

"What's common about these people is their empathy and also their drive to do stuff differently and go and help."

Treating casualties

One of the most extreme environments where medicine is practiced is during wartime.

During World War One, for instance, the way that was done changed radically.

Trained stretcher bearers began treating casualties before they were moved, in effect, acting as paramedics.

"Up a mountain, in a shell hole or in the middle of an ocean, keeping the patient alive until the next stage of treatment is at the heart of extreme medicine," says Emily Mayhew, historian in residence in the department of bio-engineering at Imperial College.

Her book on medical care during the war in Afghanistan charts what has changed in the intervening years - better kit, antibiotics, ways to control bleeding, but also what has not.

"The underlying principles are the same," she says.

"When soldiers fell in Afghanistan on patrol in a forward-operating base they took the care to them."

Operating theatre

She points to first aid, care from comrades and also the combat medical technicians treating on- site, much like the stretcher-bearers of WW1.

But she says technological advances mean we need some deep thinking about what happens next.

"What happens to the life that's been saved? What lies beyond survival? It doesn't just end when the patient leaves the operating theatre."

Even without the ravages of war or natural disasters there are huge swathes of the world without the infrastructure or resources for some sophisticated medical care.

"I can't tell you how many times I've seen it written in the medical chart, the only treatment they can offer is literally, prayer," says Dr Emily Farkas.

Image copyright WEM

The cardiothoracic surgeon travels across the world with different organisations providing free heart surgery where the need is greatest.

She has operated in places including Nepal, Mongolia, the Amazon and Haiti.

The idea is, as time goes on, to train local surgeons to take on the work.

Operating in places where the health infrastructure is poor is challenging and needs some real flexibility, improvisation and creative thinking.

They have on occasions, for instance, used plug-in coffee pots to provide water to warm patients up.

Image copyright WEM

Dr Farkas says: "When you think about something like heart surgery, you're stopping and starting someone's heart, it's really a leap of faith to be able to do this in remote locations with very little access to certain things."

She explains that something like getting an x-ray, which could be accomplished in minutes in a developed setting, can be much more complicated in some other places, sometimes involving a patient's family selling livestock at market in order to buy film and them taking it themselves to the hospital. All-in-all taking a couple of days.

"A meeting like this naturally draws people who are adaptable," she says.

"It can be on Mount Everest, it can be in Antarctica, it can be me in the Amazon doing heart surgery so they're very different situations but I think the overlying concept of being adaptable and being able to do what you need to in a certain situation without what you're accustomed to, brings us all together and we can all learn from each other."