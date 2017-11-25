Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone signed the White Ribbon pledge

Police Scotland and the Church of Scotland have given their support to an international campaign to end male violence against women.

The signatories of the White Ribbon pledge vow never to "commit, condone, or remain silent" about abuse.

Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone and other senior police officers have signed the pledge.

The Church of Scotland, rugby fans and universities are amongst other groups participating in the campaign.

It comes on White Ribbon day which marks the start of 16 days of activism.

Originating in Canada, White Ribbon is the largest movement in the world to involve men in addressing male violence against women and girls.

According to White Ribbon Scotland, one in five Scottish women will experience some form of domestic abuse. There were 58,810 incidents of domestic abuse were reported to Police Scotland in 2016/2017.

Signing the pledge, Deputy Chief Constable Livingstone said that Police Scotland works to prevent violence against women every day - whether it is sexual crime, domestic abuse, human trafficking, female genital mutilation or another form of abuse.

"This has to stop," he said.

He said it was important for everyone, "but especially men," to tackle this problem.

He added: "Signing the White Ribbon pledge is a clear signal of our intent. We won't remain silent, as individuals and as a service, and we will do all we can to end violence against women and girls."

Image copyright Glasgow City Council Image caption Kirsti Hay of GVAWP with Robert Stewart and Ross Currie of the XVIth Warrior Supporters Group

Supporters at the Glasgow Warriors versus Montpellier Herault rugby match at Scotstoun on 8 December will be encouraged to sign the pledge and wear white ribbons.

The XVIth Warrior fan club has teamed up with Glasgow's violence against women Partnership (GVAWP) to raise awareness amongst rugby fans.

Robert Stewart, Chair of the XVIth Warrior supporters group, said: "A lot of families attend the rugby and by signing the pledge and wearing a white ribbon, men will be acting as good role models to their sons and empowering their daughters.

"They'll also be highlighting the issue and sending out a clear message to offenders that inappropriate attitudes and behaviour will not be accepted."

Image copyright Chuch of Scotland Image caption Right Rev Dr Derek Browning, moderator of the Church of Scotland's general assembly, with the campaign poster

The Church of Scotland's violence against women group has created a poster highlighting helpline numbers for those experiencing domestic violence.

It is encouraging congregations to display the poster in church toilets and on social media using #Kirk16Days.

Rev Dr Valerie Allen, the convenor of the group, said that "violence against women is endemic throughout our society".

"We hope every church in our denomination will display the poster and send a clear message to women that the church is a place where they will be listened to and supported," she said.

Moderator of the general assembly Right Rev Dr Derek Browning added: "The physical, emotional and spiritual damage that is sometimes perpetrated against women leaves a scar across the lives of too many people."