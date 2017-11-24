The papers: Workers' 20-year pay freeze

The fallout from the Budget continues to dominate many of Scotland's front pages.

Austerity is here to stay for the next decade - or two - according to The National, after the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) concluded that the UK faces 20 years of zero wage growth. The paper describes the news as a "damning verdict" on Chancellor Philip Hammond's Budget.

Families face two "lost decades" of stagnant wages and further deep spending cuts, as the IFS dismissed reports that the chancellor had ushered in "the end of austerity" by announcing spending plans totalling more than £25bn, writes the i newspaper on the same story.

The Times also carries the prediction on its front page and reports that workers face two "lost decades" without earnings growth and that it will be the 2060s before Britain's debt falls back to the level it was before the financial crisis.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon has signalled more help for first time house buyers in next month's Scottish budget after the chancellor announced a tax break south of the border, according to The Herald.

The Scotsman takes the same line and writes that the first minister will consider more help for first-time buyers after a major Scottish house builder announced it will move to adopt the chancellor's Budget relief measures north of the Border.

In other news, the Scottish Daily Mail proclaims Don't Get Ill This Winter and says that hospitals in Scotland will suspend routine surgery and even send some patients with serious conditions home as the NHS faces a winter overcrowding crisis.

Theresa May will tell European Council chief Donald Tusk on Friday that she is prepared to give ground on the Brexit divorce bill as Brussels demands a written guarantee of more money to unlock trade talks, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Express makes the dramatic claim that a potential cure for cancer could be ready to test on patients as early as next year after British scientists began developing an immune therapy based on blood cells from patients who had made "miracle" recoveries from the disease.

The Daily Record is calling for an end to "­soul-destroying unpaid trial shifts" for people trying to get a job. The paper is backing campaigners, including MP Stewart McDonald, to demand a change in the law amid growing anger at the issue.

Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle looked odds-on last night after bookies ­suspended betting on a royal wedding, according to The Scottish Sun.

Dundee's bid to become European Capital of Culture 2023 has been "scuppered" by Brexit, writes The Courier. The paper reports how the European Commission has confirmed Dundee, or any other UK city, will be unable to compete in the competition because of the country's decision to leave the European Union.

The Daily Star devotes its front page to claims that the wife of TV host Ant McPartlin was caught up in a late-night row at a branch of McDonald's.