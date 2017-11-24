Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Allegations of abuse have been made by former players across the UK

Police Scotland have said 298 crimes have been recorded, so far, in their investigation into football-related sexual abuse.

The investigation, which was launched in November 2016, has received 167 reports of historical abuse.

Officers have identified 153 victims of abuse and 13 people have been arrested and charged.

A senior officer investigating the abuse said she appreciates the "courage" of those coming forward.

Police Scotland said it has contacted everyone who has reported abuse or provided information.

The Scottish Football Association has set up an independent review tasked with examining child protection "processes and procedures" in place both currently and historically in Scottish football.

Reporting abuse

Det Ch Insp Sarah Taylor said: "While the single investigation into those named during our inquiries has concluded, we appreciate how difficult it can be to report abuse.

"We want to thank everyone who came forward and reported, we understand the courage it took and how difficult this must have been.

"Our assurance to anyone who has not felt able to report during this time, is that if they wish to report in the future - we will listen; we will investigate regardless of where or when the abuse occurred, and we will take prompt action to ensure that no-one else is at risk of harm."

She stressed the police would look into all information provided to them, adding: "Investigations of this nature are highly complex.

"Police Scotland has dedicated, highly trained and specialised officers, who work closely with other agencies to ensure that support and advocacy services are available to meet individual needs, during investigation.

"We would ask anyone who has concerns or information about any person who may pose a risk to children or who may have abused a child to contact Police Scotland."‎