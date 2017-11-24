Views of gay men sought over pardons

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The age of consent for gay men in Scotland was only lowered to 16 in 2001

Gay men who will be pardoned under new legislation to put right past discrimination have been urged to give their views to a Holyrood committee.

The appeal has been made by MSPs on the parliament's equalities and human rights committee.

They will be scrutinising the Historical Sexual Offences (Pardons and Disregards) Bill.

The bill will automatically pardon gay men convicted under historical discriminatory laws.

It will also allow for past convictions of this nature to be removed from criminal records.

However, the legislation will not apply to behaviour that is still illegal today.

The committee wants to hear views on the legislation from the public, particularly those who will be directly affected.

One of the issues under consideration is whether the bill goes far enough to address past wrongs under discriminatory laws.

Convener Christina McKelvie MSP said: "This bill sets out to correct a historic injustice by ensuing that convictions don't continue to harm the lives of men convicted of acts which are no longer a crime.

"It is very important that we learn the lessons of how these discriminatory laws impacted on the lives of people so that we don't repeat the mistakes of the past.

"As a committee, we will be spending a few months looking at the details of the bill so we can consider any areas which may need to be improved or changed."

Treated with sensitivity

She said the committee wanted to hear from anyone with a view on the bill.

"We are especially anxious to hear from men who will receive a pardon and who may wish to apply for a disregard of their criminal records," she said.

"If you, or someone close to you, will be impacted by the bill we urge you to take part in our work. We will treat your personal stories with sensitivity."

Earlier this month, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon offered an unequivocal apology to gay men convicted of sexual offences that are no longer illegal.

Image copyright Getty Images

What will the legislation actually do?

The bill would give an automatic formal pardon to people, both living and dead, who were convicted of historical sexual offences where the conviction was for conduct which is now legal.

However, the pardon is a purely symbolic acknowledgement that the laws were discriminatory, and it does not reverse the conviction.

Anyone with a historical conviction for same-sex sexual activity that is now legal would have to apply for a formal "disregard" in order to prevent the information being included in disclosure checks.

It would then be up to Scottish ministers to decide, based on the available evidence about the specific case, whether the disregard is granted.

A successful disregard application means the conviction will not appear on any background check carried out by Disclosure Scotland, and the person will be treated as not having committed the offence.

Consensual homosexual acts between men aged over 21 in Scotland were only decriminalised in 1981.

And it was not until 20 years later that the age of consent for gay men was lowered to 16.

Gay and bisexual men convicted of now-abolished sexual offences in England and Wales received posthumous pardons in January, with thousands of living men convicted over consensual same-sex relationships also eligible for the pardon.

It followed the pardoning of World War Two code-breaker Alan Turing for gross indecency in 2013.

Private homosexual acts between men aged over 21 were decriminalised in England and Wales in 1967.