The papers: SNP 'tax gap' challenge

Scotland's papers are split on their interpretation of Wednesday's Budget by Chancellor Philip Hammond.

Under the headline Scrap Your Tartan Tax Hikes, the Scottish Daily Mail writes that the SNP is being urged to ditch plans for a "middle-class tax hike" after Scotland was handed a £2bn "windfall" in the Budget.

Likewise, the Scottish Daily Express says that Scotland was handed an extra £2bn by the chancellor to help the country's struggling economy amid calls for Nicola Sturgeon to drop any planned tax hikes.

It is estimated that if the Scottish government does not respond with tax breaks for first-time home buyers and middle income earners, then the move to raise the higher 40% rate of income tax threshold next year from £45,000 to £46,350 for taxpayers in England, could see those in Scotland £670 worse off, according to The Herald.

The Scotsman also writes that Nicola Sturgeon is facing calls to ditch the prospect of income tax rises in Scotland after more than £180m of extra cash was handed to Scotland in Philip Hammond's Budget.

Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Tory leader, warned there "is a growing tax gap between people in Scotland and elsewhere in the UK" and demanded the first minister step back from plans to increase income tax for workers earning more than £31,500, is how The Daily Telegraph writes up the story.

However, the Daily Record reports that Ms Sturgeon called Philip Hammond's Budget pledge of £2bn for Scotland "smoke and mirrors" and also rubbished Scots Tory MPs' attempts to take credit for the decision to exempt ­Scotland's emergency service from VAT payments.

"Chancing" Philip Hammond was "rumbled" after trying to dress up cuts to Scotland's budget as a £2bn boost, says The Scottish Sun, which claims the Chancellor's funding pledge "crumbled" when it emerged Holyrood's spending power will actually fall with inflation.

The National headlines its front page The Big Con and writes that Scotland has been "screwed" again as the Tories deliver big budget cuts, which have been "slammed" by Scotland's finance secretary, Derek Mackay, as a "cash grab".

Meanwhile, The Times reports that Mr Hammond has embarked on a £25bn giveaway in an effort to counter growing political and economic headwinds with extra money for housing, the NHS and Brexit.

The i calls it Philip Hammond's "Hard Hat Budget" as the chancellor reports "dismal" growth forecasts and suggests there will be a productivity challenge for years to come.

