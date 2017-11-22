The papers: 'Rebel' Dugdale's jungle fee

The decision by the former Scottish Labour leader to take part in ITV1's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues to preoccupy the papers.

Under the headline Gold Dugger, The Scottish Sun claims that new "campmate" MSP Kezia Dugdale has "boasted" that she is pocketing a huge sum for taking part in the show, but defended her decision to sign up in the first place.

Meanwhile, the Daily Record writes that 36-year-old Ms Dugdale has insisted the popular programme is an "amazing platform to talk about politics and Labour values" - but admitted it would also be a lucrative payday.

The MSP for Lothian admits her decision to appear on the show was "controversial", but insisted it would not clash with her parliamentary duties, according to The Herald.

In other jungle-related news, one of the show's contestants, Amir Khan, has been "slammed as fake" by viewers, claims the Daily Star, after he suggested he had a snake phobia despite images emerging on Twitter of him posing with a snake.

Elsewhere in the papers, former health secretary Alex Neil has accused the Scotch Whisky Association of being complicit in the untimely deaths of nearly 400 people because its legal challenge to minimum unit pricing of alcohol delayed the introduction of Scottish government legislation.

Tayside saw a rise in the number of alcohol-related hospital admissions last year, reports The Courier on the issue of alcohol pricing, and says there were 467 hospital stays in 2016-17, up from 451 the previous year.

The National devotes its front page to the words of businessman Jim McColl, who has claimed that rescued shipyard Ferguson Marine Engineering Limited is on course to become "world class".

Ahead of Philip Hammond's budget, The Times says that SNP leaders are demanding a "budget for millennials" as the party puts pressure on the chancellor to tackle the housing crisis and secure a better future for young people.

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has resigned bringing to an end 37 years in power, which The Daily Telegraph says he began as a hero of the struggle against white rule and ended as the man blamed for reducing his country to despotism and economic misery.

The i newspaper also covers the story on its front page and writes that amid the jubilation on the streets of Harare, few Zimbabweans were giving much thought to what the future holds for the "93-year-old tyrant and his despised wife, Grace".

Under the headline Boycott The Greedy Banks, the Daily Mail says that savers have been urged to boycott those that have not passed on this month's rise in interest rates by a Bank of England official.

The Scottish Daily Express claims that "shocking" new research has found that almost two-thirds of Scotland's police officers now want to have access to a handgun.