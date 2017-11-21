Flood alerts issued for much of Scotland

Image copyright Sepa

Flood alerts have been issued across much of Scotland with major trunk routes affected by the weather.

Dumfries and Galloway, Orkney and the Scottish Borders were all given amber flood alert warnings by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Parts of the Highlands were put on a red flood warning with police saying all of the region had been hit.

Strathglass, Strath Oykel and Strathcarron in Sutherland were all issued with flood warnings.

Sepa issued an amber alert for the rest of the Caithness and Sutherland regions.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "There's been serious flooding to the whole of the Highlands. Main roads, side roads - everything.

"It's affected very few properties, mainly roads."

Landslip on line

Floods caused a landslip on the railway line between Inverness and Dingwall, causing all services to be cancelled from the rest of Tuesday evening.

ScotRail said a full inspection would be carried out in daylight.

A spokesman said: "Our teams will be working through the night, both to repair the track at Dingwall and put in place a temporary timetable to keep you moving tomorrow."

Traffic Scotland reported that the A9 between Dornoch and Thurso was covered with surface water, while Aberdeen saw flooding on the A90 near Bridge of Don.

Glasgow was also affected, with drivers advised to use caution in the difficult conditions.

Police Scotland also warned members of public over "significant" issues throughout the Buchan area in Aberdeenshire.