Image copyright ITV Image caption Kezia Dugdale is one of two late entries to the jungle camp

Kezia Dugdale has made her first jungle appearance on TV programme I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The former leader of Scottish Labour was introduced as one of two late-entry campmates on Wednesday's live edition of the reality show.

Presenters Ant and Dec ended the programme with a "teaser" that Ms Dugdale and comedian and broadcaster Iain Lee would be joining the line-up.

They are expected to be fully unveiled on Thursday's episode.

Ms Dugdale admitted some of her political colleagues will be "shocked and angry" at her stint in the Australian jungle.

Day job

She said: "They will be angry because they will say I should be doing my day job and I am going to be away. I understand that anger.

"I've seen them be angry over similar things other people have done but I can't help but think that it is an amazing opportunity to talk to millions of people about the Labour Party, its values and how it is different.

"I am not going to talk about politics all the time but it is who I am, what I do and I can't help it."

The Edinburgh and Lothians MSP admitted she didn't reveal her reality show plans when she asked Labour party bosses for three weeks' off from Holyrood business.

She said: "I quit as leader and so there was no obvious person to ask for permission.

"I went to the two people who were running for Scottish leader (eventual winner Richard Leonard and losing candidate Anas Sarwar) and told them I was going abroad for three weeks to work. They were both cool with that.

"I will be back for the budget in December."

Image copyright PA Image caption Ant (left) and Dec are again fronting the show from Australia

Scottish Labour has announced Ms Dugdale will not be suspended by the party despite not being given permission to go on leave to Australia.

The Lothians MSP is expected to be paid tens of thousands of pounds, part of which she will donate to charity, along with her MSP's salary for the three weeks she is away.

Ms Dugdale poked fun at her political colleagues and rivals when she revealed what scared her most about the prospect of going into the jungle.

She said: "I am used to dealing with rats and snakes but I've never had to deal with creepy crawlies before.

Scream and shout

"I ran upstairs when I saw a spider the other day and I've got a big fear of birds that stems from when I saw a scary picture of a pigeon as a toddler. I was petrified and I've lived with that ever since."

"I know I am not totally useless but I will scream, shout and then get on with it."

This year's other contenders include boxer Amir Khan, ex-footballer Dennis Wise, Made in Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo and Stanley Johnson - father of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

They are joined by Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine and Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas, along with comedian Shappi Khorsandi, footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, Saturdays singer Vanessa White.

YouTube personality Jack Maynard left the show on Tuesday.

An ITV spokesman said: "Due to circumstances outside camp, Jack has had to withdraw from the show."