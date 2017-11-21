The papers: Dugdale faces party 'fury'

The fallout from Kezia Dugdale's decision to enter the ITV1 show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues to preoccupy Scotland's papers.

The i newspaper says that the MSP could be suspended after sparking a fierce backlash at Holyrood for failing to get her party's permission to appear on the show.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has wished Ms Dugdale "good luck" on the programme and described Scottish Labour as a "nest of vipers" as the furore continued over the politician's decision to enter the jungle, writes the Daily Telegraph.

The Scottish Daily Mail enlists former jungle contestant Edwina Curry to give her opinion on Kezia Dugdale's decision to take part in the programme. The former UK government minister predicts that the previous Scottish Labour leader will end up with "egg on her face".

Sticking with Scottish Labour, The Times proclaims that it is a revelation that "will test even the most loyal party voter" - new leader, Richard Leonard's admission that he would always support England in matches against Scotland. Also on its front page, the paper claims that senior Tory Brexiteers have demanded that Theresa May exploit Angela Merkel's political weakness and suspend plans to offer billions of pounds more to the European Union.

The Scotsman also features a smiling image of new Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard and writes of his intention to support England during any future football match against Scotland. The paper's main story, however, is the claims made by the former head of a construction consortium tasked with building Edinburgh's tram network, that the firm which led its delivery was "lying, conniving and arrogant".

Pupils studying for crucial exams are increasingly having to take responsibility for teaching themselves because of a lack of school staff, according to a new report covered by The Herald.

Unelected Ulster Unionist, Lord Empey, has used a debate at Westminster to demand the Scottish Parliament be held accountable by the UK Parliament, according to the lead story in The National.

Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood and his wife Alex are separating after nearly 20 years of marriage, reports the Daily Record.

The Scottish Sun also leads with the story and claims that the TV judge's marriage broke down as his wife struggled to get over his alleged infidelity.

Likewise, the Daily Star writes that Hollywood and partner Alexandra released a joint statement declaring their "sadness" at the separation.

The future of public leisure centres across Perth and Kinross could be at risk in the face of "potentially crippling" new rates bills, says The Courier.

Under the headline Miracle Blood Pressure Pills, the Daily Express reports that a team of researchers have discovered that certain cancer drugs can also successfully treat hypertension, offering an alternative to sufferers not suited to current available treatments.