Image copyright Getty Images

The proposal for a "guaranteed income" for students would bring clarity and simplicity to the system.

While all Scottish students receive free tuition, arrangements for help towards living costs are more complicated.

For instance a university student from a family with an income of less than £19,000 is entitled to a bursary of £1,875 and a loan of £5,750 - a total of £7,625.

Someone from a family with an income of more than £34,000 gets no bursary while the loan they are entitled to is just £4,750.

There are different arrangements for college students.

The argument is that a guaranteed income would be a real help to students - it could help some avoid term-time jobs, credit card debts or loans from commercial lenders.

It could also end any confusion over just how much support might be available to students. There are examples of students who did not apply for student loans but built up commercial debts.

Crucially just how the £8,100 is made up would vary according to personal circumstances. That total would still be a mixture of a bursary and a loan.

While the extra money would make a big difference to many students and their families, one question is the extent to which extra support may play a part in widening access to universities.

The government wants 20% of university students to come from the most disadvantaged areas by 2030.

Because students from the poorest backgrounds are currently entitled to a relatively high level of support, the impact of the proposals on them would be relatively modest - an additional £500 a year.

However clarity on the support that was available - and that extra cash - may still play a part in helping some teenagers and their families see university as a realistic and affordable option.

Still nobody would pretend that widening access to university is a simple issue - money is just one factor.

Last week universities revealed an action plan. It included a plan to pay less attention to exam results in isolation and put more of the focus on to a young person's skills, achievements and potential.

Extra financial support could also help prevent students from dropping out after they have started because of difficulties meeting the cost.