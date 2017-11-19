Scottish Labour's new leader has warned Kezia Dugdale faces being suspended by the party for taking part in ITV's I'm A Celebrity programme, according to The Scottish Sun on Sunday.

The Sunday Mail also leads with the story about ex-Scottish Labour leader Ms Dugdale with the headline "Rumble and the jungle... You're out of here".

The Sunday Herald has the story of a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a "top Scottish Labour MP" in front of his wife, saying the new revelations will "rock the world of politics".

The Sunday Times leads with events in Zimbabwe, where the paper says the people are beginning to turn on the "thief" Robert Mugabe.

A "drunken" Labour MP squared up to a fellow politician in the Commons chamber and unleashed a "foul-mouthed tirade" after a late-night Brexit debate, according to the Scottish Mail on Sunday.

And the Sunday Post says the "furious" former partners of a serial domestic abuse have spoken out after he escaped jail.