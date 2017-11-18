The Scottish Sun reports on Kezia Dugdale's decision to take part in ITV's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here programme.

Ms Dugdale's move also makes the Daily Record, which says she is facing a backlash for neglecting her parliamentary duties.

"I'm an ex-Labour leader... Get me out of here" is the headline on the story in the Herald.

The National claims the prospect of a second referendum on Scottish independence is moving closer, because of the way Brexit is unfolding.

A halfway house for women prisoners could be sited on Dundee's waterfront, according to the Courier.

The Times reports concerns about YouTube videos which might appeal to paedophiles.

Next week's budget could see new taxes on plastic takeaway food containers, according to the i newspaper.

The Mail says it has rescued a British explorer from what it calls one of the remotest spots on Earth.

According to the Daily Telegaph, the EU is threatening to withhold the rebate which has been granted to UK since it was negotiated by Margaret Thatcher.