Scottish unemployment rises by 2,000

Unemployment in Scotland has risen slightly - by 2,000.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found the number of people out of work increased by 0.1% between July and September.

This means unemployment in Scotland stands at 4% - which is below the UK average of 4.3%.

The jobless total across the UK as a whole fell by 59,000 between July and September to 1.42m.

Scotland was one of the only parts of the country to experience a small increase in the unemployment rate in the latest period.

The figures show that for all those aged 16 and over unemployment rose by 2,000 to 109,000.

The number of people in work also increased by 2,000 over the quarter.

For those aged between 16 and 64, unemployment rose by 4,000 to 108,000, with the employment rate staying static at 75.2%.

The figure compares favourably to the same period last year when unemployment in Scotland was 4.7%.

Across the UK the unemployment rate for people aged 16 and over was down 0.2 percentage points to 4.3%.

Wales fell 0.3 percentage points to 4.1% and Northern Ireland dropped 1.2 percentage points to 4%.

Apart from Scotland the only other increases were recorded in the North West, Yorkshire and The Humber and the South West.