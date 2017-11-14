Crackdown plan for prison mobile phones

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption So far this year, 285 illegal handsets have been seized in Scottish jails

Prisoners who use mobile phones while in jail face having their devices blocked under new measures planned by the Scottish government.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has been trialling technology that can identify phones being used from prison.

Devices being used illicitly could be blocked and court orders sought to remove phones from networks.

The crackdown, which will require the approval of MSPs, would in effect render illegal phones worthless.

Mobile phone use has become a major problem in prisons, with concerns that inmates are using them to run illegal businesses from behind bars or to intimidate witnesses.

Renting out handsets by prisoners also causes debt and bullying.

'Catcher' technology

So far this year, 285 handsets and 116 sim cards have been recovered and 76 prisoners charged with possession of a mobile phone.

The SPS is understood to have trialled "IMSI catcher" technology at two Scottish jails - HMP Shotts in North Lanarkshire and HMP Glenochil near Alloa - which intercepts signals by mimicking a mobile phone tower.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson will give more details of new powers being sought when he speaks to Holyrood's justice committee later.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, he said: "The unauthorised use of mobile phones in prisons potentially presents a serious threat to both the security of prisons and the wider public.

"The Scottish government has already made changes to the law to create offences for the possession and introduction of mobile phones or their component parts to prisons and to allow interference with networks within two prisons to disrupt phone use.

"These regulations will further support our commitment to reducing the harm caused by illegal activity within our prisons.

"The irresponsible and illegal use of phones also causes offence to victims of crime and we are taking steps to reduce their use."