Mark McDonald, the MSP who quit his post as childcare minister amid concerns about his conduct, has told The Press and Journal he would seek professional "support" to help him change his behaviour.

Writing for the paper, the SNP MSP for Aberdeen Donside admitted his actions had caused "considerable distress and upset".

The Herald reports that the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) has been criticised as "useless" and in the "pocket" of the SNP government by its own board members.

A number of leading Scottish business people have warned Nicola Sturgeon that her plan to increase taxes will spark an exodus of skilled workers, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

Theresa May's future in Downing Street is the focus of The National's front page, which reports that 40 Conservative MPs have agreed to sign a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.

The i is one of a number of newspapers which uses its front page to look at the Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe case, amid concerns that she may have developed breast cancer during her imprisonment in Iran.

The Scotland edition of The Times reports that Michael Gove "broke ranks with the government when he appeared to show a lack of certainty" over why the British mother was in Iran during a BBC TV interview.

However, The Daily Telegraph reports that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband has said Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson should not be sacked over the affair, as he fears further "instability" would make the situation worse.

People who spend hours sitting in front of the TV are increasing the risk of developing blood clots, according to the lead story in the Daily Express.

The Daily Record reports that a man who has been ordered to stay away from his former girlfriend is accused of draining her bank account to fund fighters in Iraq.

Model Vanessa Lafferty, the wife of Hearts footballer Kyle, features on the front page of The Scottish Sun, where she "furiously denied" featuring in an online sex tape.

The Courier reports that there are fears that hundreds of jobs could be lost at energy industry fabricators BiFab. There are concerns the company could go into administration early next week.

Boxer Amir Khan has arrived in Australia to take part in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, according to The Daily Star.