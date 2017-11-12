Image copyright Sunday Herald

The Sunday Herald says schoolgirls across Scotland are being subjected to "shocking" and "toxic" levels of sexual harassment and abuse on a daily basis.

Scotland on Sunday leads with the headline "Safe haven for city prostitutes", reporting that an Edinburgh clinic is trying to minimise the exposure of women in the industry to disease and violence.

Scottish universities are to lower their entry requirements for students from poorer backgrounds in line with a drive by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to make higher education less middle class, according to the Sunday Times Scotland.

The Sunday Post reports that Sir Alex Ferguson is a shareholder in an offshore-based property firm.

According to the Sunday Telegraph Scotland, Environment Secretary Michael Gove has disclosed that an independent watchdog to "give the environment a voice" will form the cornerstone of a "green Brexit".

The Sunday Mail reports that Celtic are being sued by the family of a Scotland fan who fell to his death at the club's stadium.

A "bombshell" leaked letter has revealed that Theresa May is effectively being held to ransom over Brexit by Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, according to the Scottish Mail on Sunday.

The Scottish Sun on Sunday says Scotland's cocaine barons are in turmoil after police "snared" the world's biggest drug lord.

And the Scottish Sunday Express says the bill for providing a GP service for a handful of violent and uncontrollable patients has risen by almost a quarter over the past four years.