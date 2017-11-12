Image copyright Getty Images

The veterans minister says Remembrance Sunday should be used to ensure future generations are "spared the horrors of war".

Keith Brown made the comments ahead of services across Scotland to commemorate the fallen in current and past conflicts.

He will lay a wreath at the cenotaph at Puller Memorial Park at the Bridge of Allan Remembrance Service.

Two minutes of silence will be observed at 11:00 across the country.

Mr Brown said: "We have a responsibility to learn from the lessons of the past, and Remembrance Sunday should be a solemn, dignified occasion when we commit ourselves to ensuring that our own and future generations are spared the horrors of war.

"A century on from the devastation of the First World War, which left barely a community or single family untouched by tragedy and loss, it remains as important as ever that we come together across Scotland to commemorate those lost in all conflicts, past and present."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Scotland also remembered the war dead on Saturday

A service is being held at the war memorial in Glasgow's George Square, led by Lord Provost Eva Bolander.

She said: "Remembrance Sunday is a day for reflection and gratitude for those who gave their lives in conflict to preserve our freedoms.

"Glasgow owes its military and veterans a great debt. We are proud to remember those who fell and to support our serving military."

The Rev Ian Galloway, moderator of Glasgow Presbytery, will lead prayers and Deputy First Minister John Swinney will be among those attending.

Two minutes of silence were also observed across the country at 11:00 on Saturday - Armistice Day.