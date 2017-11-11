Scotland

Landmarks lit up red for Poppy Scotland Appeal

  • 11 November 2017
  • From the section Scotland

Building across Scotland are being lit up red as part of this year's Scottish Poppy Appeal. A total of 30 landmarks across the nation, from Orkney to Dumfries have been suitably illuminated as part of the Light Up Red campaign.

Eilean Donan Image copyright PoppyScotland
Image caption Dark hills and a shimmering reflection surround Eilean Donan Castle in the Kyle of Lochalsh
Drumlanrig Castle Image copyright PoppyScotland
Image caption In the south, Drumlanrig Castle near Dumfries was bathed in red
Titan Crane, Clydebank Image copyright PoppyScotland
Image caption The Titan Crane in Clydebank makes an impressive statement
Royal Yacht Britannia Image copyright PoppyScotland
Image caption As well as buildings, the Royal Yacht Britannia joined the campaign at its moorings in Leith
Edinburgh Castle Image copyright PoppyScotland
Image caption Edinburgh Castle obviously - but can you name the medical pioneer who statue stands in the foreground?
SSE Hydro Image copyright PoppyScotland
Image caption Glasgow's SSE Hydro arena is often brightly lit but this weekend red is the colour
St Giles Cathedral Image copyright PoppyScotland
Image caption This was the first year that St Giles Cathedral in Glasgow was illuminated for the campaign
The Orangery, Dalkeith Image copyright PoppyScotland
Image caption The Orangery in Dalkeith Country Park lived up to its name
Edinburgh Airport Image copyright PoppyScotland
Image caption A towering presence at Edinburgh Airport

All images are copyrighted

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites