The first book in the Harry Potter series has had a Scottish treatment and has been translated into Scots.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stane marks the 20th anniversary of the first publication of the boy wizard's adventures.

Harry Potter has a strong Scottish connection. Author JK Rowling wrote the books in Edinburgh and the wizarding school Hogwarts is set in Scotland.

Scots is the 80th language Harry Potter has been translated into.

The first book in the series follows Harry as he learns he is a wizard and leaves his abusive family to go to Hogwarts and study magic.

Mr and Mrs Dursley, o nummer fower, Privet Loan, were prood tae say that they were gey normal, thank ye verra much. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stane, Itchy Coo LISA MAREE WILLIAMS

Matthew Fitt, a Scots expert and writer, translated the novel for Itchy Coo, a publishing imprint he co-founded that specialises in children's Scots language books.

Mr Fitt said he hoped Harry Potter fans in Scotland would enjoy having the chance to read the book in Scots.

"I wanted tae dae this for a lang time but kent I wanted tae get it richt," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Edinburgh café The Elephant House was one of the locations where JK Rowling wrote the Harry Potter books

He said: "I'm that honoured tae be the Scots translator o this warld-famous Harry Potter buik and chuffed tae ma bitts that Scots speakers, baith young and no sae young, can noo read the novel again, this time in oor gallus braw Mither Tongue."

JK Rowling has lived and written in Edinburgh since the books were first published. She wrote in cafés and hotels across the city, and used headstones in local graveyards to find inspiration for character names.