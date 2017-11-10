These are external links and will open in a new window
An exhibition featuring 180 paintings, drawings, sculptures and other artworks from Scottish prisons, secure hospitals and secure children's homes has opened in Glasgow.
The event, called Narrative, will take place at Tramway - 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow - from 10 November to 22 December.
Narrative consists of pieces especially selected by the author Jenni Fagan from the 1,130 Scottish entries to the annual Koestler Awards - a charitable scheme that recognises artistic achievement in the criminal justice and secure sectors.
Ms Fagan said: " The breadth of talent in this years Koestler exhibition has created a thought provoking, emotionally compelling and vibrant exhibition."
"Narrative seeks to explore the truth of individuals, human connection, humour, loss, regret, beauty, strength and humility which can all be found amongst these pieces. It is a great testament to the possibility of rehabilitation and the vital role art can play in that process."
James King, Scottish prison service head of offender learning, said:"We are delighted to support the arts in custody awards by the Koestler Trust because they provide a positive channel for the talent and creative abilities of those in our care.
"The scheme helps build self-confidence, self-esteem and reveals talents that people never knew they possessed and can be a path to a more positive future."