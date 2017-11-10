Image copyright Koestler Trust Image caption The Big Yin, Billy Connolly - HM Prison Greenock - highly commended award for mixed media

An exhibition featuring 180 paintings, drawings, sculptures and other artworks from Scottish prisons, secure hospitals and secure children's homes has opened in Glasgow.

Image copyright Koestler Trust Image caption Summer All Sorts - HM Prison Edinburgh made using watercolour and gouache

Image copyright Koestler Trust Image caption SID - HM Prison Dumfries - highly commended award for sculpture

The event, called Narrative, will take place at Tramway - 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow - from 10 November to 22 December.

Image copyright Koestler Trust Image caption Lattice Rings Ornament - HM Prison Glenochil won a silver award for woodcraft

Image copyright Koestler Trust Image caption Sunshine on the hill - Young Offender Institution Cornton Vale won a platinum award for watercolour

Image copyright Koestler Trust Image caption What awaits me on the outside - HM Prison Shotts

Narrative consists of pieces especially selected by the author Jenni Fagan from the 1,130 Scottish entries to the annual Koestler Awards - a charitable scheme that recognises artistic achievement in the criminal justice and secure sectors.

Image copyright Koestler Trust Image caption No exit - HM Prison Glenochil won a gold award for watercolour and gouache

Image copyright Koestler Trust Image caption Martyr of Charity - HM Prison Shotts won a gold award for painting

Image copyright Koestler Trust Image caption My Journey Inside: From There to Eternity - HM Prison Edinburgh

Ms Fagan said: " The breadth of talent in this years Koestler exhibition has created a thought provoking, emotionally compelling and vibrant exhibition."

"Narrative seeks to explore the truth of individuals, human connection, humour, loss, regret, beauty, strength and humility which can all be found amongst these pieces. It is a great testament to the possibility of rehabilitation and the vital role art can play in that process."

Image copyright Koestler Trust Image caption Life - HM Prison & Young Offender Institution Cornton Vale (women's establishment)

Image copyright Koestler Trust Image caption Me, My Cell and I - HM Prison Dumfries won a John Oates bronze award for painting

James King, Scottish prison service head of offender learning, said:"We are delighted to support the arts in custody awards by the Koestler Trust because they provide a positive channel for the talent and creative abilities of those in our care.

"The scheme helps build self-confidence, self-esteem and reveals talents that people never knew they possessed and can be a path to a more positive future."

Image copyright Koestler Trust Image caption Wizards Workshop - HM Prison Edinburgh won a bronze award for painting

Image copyright Koestler Trust Image caption Compass Guardians - HM Prison Dumfries

All images are copyrighted.