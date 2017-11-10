Scotland

Police Chief Constable Phil Gormley faces fifth complaint

  • 10 November 2017
Image caption Mr Gormley was granted "special leave" in September

A fifth complaint against Chief Constable Phil Gormley has been sent to the Scottish Police Authority (SPA).

The BBC understands that the latest complaint was made by a civilian worker with Police Scotland.

Three of the previous complaints have been passed to the independent Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

A fourth complaint, also from a civilian, is being considered internally.

Mr Gormley is currently on "special leave". The SPA has previously said it was keeping his leave status under review.

He stepped aside in September amid investigations into two allegations of bullying.

What complaints have been made against Mr Gormley?

Those allegations were followed by a third for bullying, before a fourth allegation of gross misconduct was made in October.

Mr Gormley has previously denied all the allegations against him and has said he intends to resume his duties in the future.

He was appointed as chief constable of Police Scotland in January last year, and his contract still has more than a year to run.

Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has taken over leadership of Police Scotland until further notice.

