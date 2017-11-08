Baby girl for Sir Andy Murray and wife Kim

Image copyright PA

Sir Andy Murray's wife Kim has given birth to a baby girl.

The couple, who married in 2015, already have a daughter, Sophia, who was born in 2016.

The news emerged less than 24 hours after Andy Murray attended a charity tennis event at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

The match against Roger Federer was the first time Murray had played in public since suffering a hip injury at Wimbledon.

The couple announced in July that Kim was expecting a second child.

At the time Murray spoke about how his family were the most important thing in his life and how becoming a husband and father had helped his tennis.

About 11,000 fans packed into the venue for the Andy Murray Live exhibition match on Tuesday night, which the Scot lost to Federer, the current world number two, 6-3 3-6 10-6.