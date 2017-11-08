Scotland

Spectacular views of Northern Lights

  • 8 November 2017
  • From the section Scotland
Aurora Borealis Image copyright Chris Cogan
Image caption Chris Cogan captured this spectacular streaking pattern in the sky at West Langwell in Sutherland

There were some spectacular displays of the Northern Lights across northern and central Scotland on Tuesday night. BBC Scotland news website readers and BBC Weather Watchers have been sending in images of the Aurora Borealis.

Aurora Borealis Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption Skye Woody said Breakish was treated to a Moonbow and an Aurora
Elgin Aurora Image copyright Alan Tough
Image caption A clear starlit sky tinged green near Elgin
Elgin Aurora Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption Another dramatic skyline from Elgin
Aurora Borealis Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption Weather Watcher jefm said there was a strong geomagnetic substorm on view from Daliburgh
Oban aurora Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption One of our Weather Watchers captured this view at Ganavan Sands, Oban
Boat of Garten aurora Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption This was the view from Boat of Garten
Aurora Borealis Image copyright BBBC Weather Watchers
Image caption Emma Earth captures this shot of the amazing sky at Gairloch
Duffus aurora Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption Duffus Castle has rarely enjoyed a more more magnificent backdrop