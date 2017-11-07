Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rodger Federer wore a kilt borrowed from a fan

Roger Federer donned a kilt as he beat a tartan-hat wearing Andy Murray during a charity event in Glasgow.

The match was the first time Murray has played in public since suffering a hip injury at Wimbledon.

The pair did not appear to be taking things too seriously with Federer playing one game in a kilt borrowed from a female fan.

Murray then sported a Tam O'Shanter or "see you Jimmy" hat produced by his Swiss opponent.

World number two Federer had earlier spoken of being welcomed to Scotland with shortbread made by "Andy's granny" and a can of Irn Bru.

He tweeted a picture of a biscuit tin an open can of the famous Scottish fizzy drink and wrote: "Can't get a warmer welcome than this. Thanks @andy-murray ... is this your usual pre-match routine?"

Murray replied: "Yea that's a good start but try a deep fried Mars bar on top of that and you'll be properly ready @rogerfederer."

About 11,000 fans packed the SSE Hydro in Glasgow for the Andy Murray Live exhibition match. The Scot lost 6-3 3-6 10-6.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Murray sported a "see you Jimmy" hat during the charity match

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The world number two said he "felt naked" after taking the kilt off

Image copyright PA Image caption It was the first time Murray has played in public since suffering a hip injury at Wimbledon

During an interview after taking the first set, Federer joked: "If anyone brings me a kilt, I will put it on."

A female fan then appeared at the side of the court willing to give him hers.

Later Murray put on a tartan hat Federer presented him with midday through the tie-break.

Speaking about his own tartan attire, the Swiss player said: "What impressed me was how quickly the kilt was organised."

"When I took it off I felt naked because it was nice and snug and heavy."