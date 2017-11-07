Scottish food banks report record demand

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Record emergency deliveries by food banks are being reported

The use of food banks in Scotland has risen by 20% in the last year, according to a charity.

The Trussell Trust said the record 76,764 three-day emergency food supply packs were given to people in need in the first half of 2017.

It called for urgent action to improve the system of Universal Credit (UC).

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said reasons for food bank use were complex and it would be misleading to link it to one issue such as UC.

The trust said research indicated issues with a benefit payment represent the biggest cause of referrals to a food bank in Scotland, accounting for about 42% of cases.

Scotland director of the trust Tony Graham said: "In the first half of this year a record number of people facing destitution and hunger have been referred to The Trussell Trust food bank network in Scotland.

"Food banks will be working hard to provide dignified, non-judgmental support to people but we are concerned that the ongoing impact of welfare reform - especially UC roll-out - combined with increased demand we traditionally see over winter will leave food banks struggling to feed everyone that comes through the doors."

Complex issue

He added: "Not only would it be morally wrong for us to become a de facto arm of the welfare state - if welfare reform and UC roll-out continues unchanged, we simply would not be able to catch everyone that falls."

A DWP spokesman said: "The reasons for food bank use are wide and complex, and for this report to link it to any one issue would be misleading.

"We're clear that advance payments are widely available from the start of anyone's UC claim, and urgent cases are fast-tracked so no-one should be without funds.

"We know the majority of UC claimants are confident in managing their money.

"Budgeting support and direct rent payments to landlords are also available to those who need them."