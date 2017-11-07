Image copyright Getty Images

Gay men convicted of now-abolished sexual offences are to receive a formal apology from the first minister.

Nicola Sturgeon will make the statement to coincide with new legislation to automatically pardon gay and bisexual men convicted under the laws.

It will also allow the removal of such convictions from criminal records.

Private homosexual acts between men aged over 21 were decriminalised in England and Wales in 1967, but the law in Scotland was not changed until 1980.

The legislation was first confirmed by Justice Secretary Michael Matheson in October last year.

He announced plans for automatic pardons just days after similar legislation failed at Westminster.

That happened after a private member's bill by the SNP's John Nicolson, which would have pardoned all men living with UK convictions, was "talked out" of the Commons.

A Scottish government spokesman said: "The first minister will give a statement of apology to those convicted prior to 2001 under discriminatory laws against same-sex sexual activity that is now legal.

"The apology will be made on behalf of the Scottish government for the treatment of homosexual men under previous governments and will coincide with the introduction of legislation to provide people convicted under these laws an automatic pardon.

"The bill will right a historic wrong and give justice to those who found themselves unjustly criminalised simply because of who they loved."