ScotRail reveals poppy appeal trains

Image copyright Gary Hutchison Image caption The first "poppy train" has been unveiled by ScotRail and the Royal Regiment of Scotland

ScotRail has joined forces with Poppyscotland to unveil specially-branded Poppy Appeal trains.

Ahead of Remembrance Day, five trains in the ScotRail fleet have become the first to have their normal logos replaced with a special poppy design.

The "poppy trains" will be used on routes between the seven cities within Scotland.

The redesigned logo will remain displayed on the carriages after the end of the remembrance period.

Soldiers from the Royal Highland Fusiliers and the Highlanders, two infantry battalions of the Royal Regiment, helped unveil the trains.

Alongside poppy sales in some of Scotland's biggest train stations, the carriage logos have been redesigned as the "latest demonstration" of ScotRail's support for Poppyscotland's annual appeal.

Image copyright Gary Hutchison Image caption The poppy branding will remain on display after the end of remembrance commemorations

The money raised during the appeal is used to support ex-servicemen and women. The ScotRail Alliance raised more than £57,000 for the charity in 2016.

Syeda Ghufran, head of engineering projects at the ScotRail Alliance, said she hoped the poppy branding would encourage people "not just to remember, but also to show their support in practical ways".

"At this time of year, it's important that we remember those who gave their lives for our country. However, it's just as important to remember those who did come back, and the support that they require," she said.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, called the logo redesign "absolutely fantastic".

He said: "These trains demonstrate once again that the ScotRail Alliance is going the extra mile in its support of Poppyscotland and those who need our life-changing services."