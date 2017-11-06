Image caption Ewen Bremner won the accolade of best film actor, over his T2 co-stars Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle

T2 Trainspotting won three awards at the Scottish Baftas, as a number of female stars called on the industry to offer fairer representation of women.

The sequel to the 1996 adaptation of Irvine Welsh's novel won best film, with Danny Boyle named best director.

The event in Glasgow on Sunday night saw Deirdre Mullins win the Film Actress award for The Dark Mile.

The Thick of It creator Armando Iannucci was honoured with Outstanding Contribution to film and television.

Ewen Bremner won the accolade of best film actor over his T2 co-stars Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle.

'International recognition'

Special recognition was given to cameraman Doug Allan, who has worked on more than 65 productions during 30 years in the industry, for his outstanding contribution to craft.

The award for best television actress went to Laura Fraser for her performance in The Missing, and the best television actor award was won by Mark Bonnar for his role in Unforgotten.

Image caption Deirdre Mullins was among a number of female stars calling on the industry to offer fairer representation of women

The Replacement triumphed in the television scripted category, beating off competition from In Plain Sight and Two Doors Down, while the entertainment award went to All Round To Mrs Brown's.

Bafta Breakthrough Brit Hope Dickson Leach won best film and television writer for The Levelling, while 2016 Breakthrough Brit Jon McKellan was part of the winning team in the game category for Stories Untold.

Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, said: "This year's impressive list of winners and nominees highlight the wealth of talent we have here in Scotland's film, television and games industries.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the inspiring work that's going on in Scotland, and the fact that so much Scottish talent is being recognised internationally."