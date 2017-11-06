Many of Scotland's front pages feature the revelation that the Queen has invested millions of pounds in offshore tax havens.

The Times' Scotland edition reports the investments came to light after an "extremely sophisticated" attack on a law firm which allowed hackers to access more than 13 million files.

The Queen has been "dragged" into the tax row after the papers were leaked, with the financial arrangements of Bono and members of Donald Trump's cabinet also revealed, the Daily Mail says.

The i newspaper says the "Paradise Papers" allege that the Duchy of Lancaster, which handles the Queen's investments, has held funds in the Cayman Islands and Bermuda.

The Daily Express says according to the papers about £10m from the Queen's private fund was paid into funds on the islands between 2004 and 2005.

The Herald leads with the story that people detained by police are routinely having their human rights violated and officers are increasingly at risk of assaults because of cuts to the number of custody centres.

Theresa May will call for a new "culture of respect" in politics after a weekend of fresh sexual harassment allegations which rocked Holyrood and Westminster, according to The Scotsman.

Amber Rudd warns more ministers are likely to be sacked over the Westminster sexual harassment scandal, as it emerged new victims may be preparing to come forward, according to The Daily Telegraph's Scottish edition.

The Daily Record says the SNP has "closed ranks" around MSP Mark McDonald after he quit as childcare minister amid "mysterious" sexual harassment claims.

The Scottish Sun also reports on Mr McDonald, saying he is now facing calls to quit as an MSP over the allegations.

Sacked Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and four of his ministers turned themselves in to police in Belgium to answer a European arrest warrant, because "they trust Belgian justice", according to The National.

The Daily Star says Strictly Come Dancing's head judge Shirley Ballas is involved in a "fix" row after sending Aston Merrygold home but saving her own "favourite".

And The Courier says thieves have ransacked the home of a crash death victim.