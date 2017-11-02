Scottish Portrait Awards in fine art and photography
- 2 November 2017
- From the section Scotland
The winners of the Scottish Portrait Awards 2017 have been announced at a ceremony in Edinburgh.
Glasgow artist Helen Wilson took the award in fine art while Robin Gillanders of Edinburgh received the Richard Coward award in photography.
The inaugural awards were open to fine artists and photographers born, living or studying in Scotland.
Fine Art entries
Photography entries
All images are copyrighted.