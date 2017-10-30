Scotland

In pictures: Spectacular Scottish sunrise

  • 30 October 2017
Clear skies over much of Scotland brought the country a spectacular sunrise for Monday morning.

This is a selection of your pictures.

sunrise and rainbow Image copyright Partickjags
Image caption A double rainbow at sunrise was spotted in Roybridge by Partickjags
red sunrise Image copyright Buckbeak143
Image caption This red sky was seen in Achiltibuie by Buckbeak143
sky over lake sunrise Image copyright saxaphonejan
Image caption Saxaphonejan saw the sunrise at Loch Lochy
sunrise over bay Image copyright Johnojed
Image caption Johnojed was in Luce Bay, Galloway
sunrise over beach Image copyright Alan
Image caption Alan took this picture of the sunrise over the coast at Embo
pink clouds Image copyright Alisdair
Image caption Alisdair saw this pink sky in The Gorbals, Glasgow
sunrise Image copyright pinkcalluna
Image caption This was the morning sky in Taynuilt, snapped by pinkcalluna
orange sunrise Image copyright Ricky Mullen
Image caption Ricky Mullen sent us this photo of the sunrise at Bellshill
sunrise at port askaig Image copyright Sound of Islay
Image caption This image of Port Askaig was sent in by Sound of Islay

