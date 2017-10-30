Many of the Scottish newspapers feature claims of sexual harassment at the Westminster and Holyrood parliaments.

The Daily Record says three male MSPs have been accused of "creepy" behaviour towards women amid claims that sexual harassment is "rife" at all levels in Holyrood.

The Scotsman reports that politicians from across the party divide in Scotland have urged potential victims of sexual harassment at Holyrood to come forward and report abuse.

The Scottish edition of the Times writes that, in London, Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to keep ahead of the tide of sexual harassment allegations sweeping Westminster as two senior MPs were accused of inappropriate behaviour.

The Scottish edition of the Telegraph says it understands that the PM will sack cabinet ministers if they are proven to be sex pests, as a list of 13 MPs accused of harassment circulated in Westminster.

The Scottish Daily Mail reports that Mrs May was last night battling to contain a Westminster sexual harassment scandal.

The i says the prime minister has vowed to reform "toothless" disciplinary procedures in Westminster.

In other news, The Herald has experts warning that thousands of Scots will be tipped over the edge into serious financial difficulty or bankruptcy by even the smallest rise in interest rates that send the cost of borrowing up.

According to the Scottish Sun, Great British Bake Off star Sophie Faldo is being investigated for alleged benefits fraud.

The National writes that as violence flared at a pro-union march in Barcelona, a former SNP MP hit out at EU leaders "defending the indefensible".

Being married or in a loving relationship could reduce the threat of developing dementia by as much as 60%, according to claims in the Scottish Daily Express.

The Courier says a Dundee couple fear they have been targeted in a cruel racist prank which has left a 77-year-old virtually housebound.

The Press and Journal reports that a father-of-two who almost died after being struck down by a potent strain of flu has issued an urgent appeal urging at-risk groups to get their jabs.