Nine British servicemen have been thrown off a nuclear submarine after testing positive for cocaine while on duty, reports the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Daily Record says the carers of a missing woman appeared in court charged with her abduction and murder.

The Herald leads with comments from researchers who have said a controversial fast-track teaching scheme promotes the idea of middle-class graduates as the "saviours" of pupils from deprived backgrounds.

The situation in Spain features on many of the front pages.

The Scotsman says Spain was plunged into political turmoil after the Catalan regional parliament declared independence at the same time as the Madrid government moved to impose direct rule.

The National's front page headline is "Hello Catalonia". It says it is a "historic day" as Catalonia declares itself an independent republic.

"Spain on the Brink" is the headline in the Times. The paper says the Spanish government was preparing to charge Catalonia's leaders with rebellion after the region declared independence in a dramatic escalation of the country's political crisis.

"EU's worst nightmare" is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Daily Express. The paper says the European Union was in crisis as Spain faced breaking apart.

The Daily Telegraph says the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, is warning that the EU does not need "more cracks" in light of the Catalonia crisis.

The i newspaper says the police are ready to intervene after the Catalans declared independence.

The Scottish Sun has a story about Simon Cowell being rushed to hospital after a fall.

The Press and Journal says that an angler almost swept to his death has praised his rescuers - and urged others not to be "idiots" like him.

The Courier's front page has a story about a man accused of murdering a grandmother from Monifeith.