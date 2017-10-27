Two charged with murder of missing woman Margaret Fleming
- 27 October 2017
- From the section Scotland
The carers of missing woman Margaret Fleming have been charged with her abduction, assault and murder.
Edward Cairney, 76, and Avril Jones, 57, were also accused of fraud and attempting to defeat ends of justice.
They made no plea when they appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court and were remanded in custody.
Ms Fleming is thought to have last been seen at her home in Inverkip, Inverclyde, in 1999.