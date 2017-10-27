Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 20 - 27 October

  • 27 October 2017
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 20 - 27 October. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

goat near Inverarnan, near the head of Loch Lomond
Image caption Solomiia Kratsylo, a Ukrainian student at the University of Southampton, stumbled across this wild goat while hiking near Inverarnan, near the head of Loch Lomond.
Kids on Aberdeen Beach
Image caption Hannah McNicoll sent in this snap of children playing in the sand on Aberdeen Beach.
leaves near Traquair
Image caption Making the most of the dry weather early on Saturday morning near Traquair. Photo by Eilidh McHale.
dog eating ice cream
Image caption Brodie the Border Terrier was squeezing the last of the sunny sunshine out of the tattie holidays with a special doggy ice cream in Stonehaven. Megan Mackie sent the photograph.
children on hay bales at Arnprior Pumpkin Patch in Stirling
Image caption Fun at Arnprior Pumpkin Patch in Stirling photographed by Aisling Harper.
beach
Image caption A sunset over Burghead, taken from Cummingston beach, sent in by Tom McPherson
Woman reading
Image caption Susan Hughes reading in glorious October sunshine at Loch an Eilean. Her husband Alan took the photograph.
a coo in the Pentlands
Image caption Valerie Pegler came across a herd of very chilled Highland cows while walking in the Pentlands.
Rocks at Elgol shore in Skye
Image caption Elgol shore as the sun was setting, giving a warm glow to the Skye coastline. Photograph by Curtis Welsh.
rocks
Image caption Looking from Earlsferry over to the Bass Rock, by Irvine McGregor
shades showing Camusdarach beach, near Arisaig
Image caption Kai Pragnell Toal from Glasgow took this photo on a visit to Camusdarach beach, near Arisaig.
Buskers in Buchanan Street in Glasgow Image copyright Robert Dunn
Image caption Busking in Buchanan Street in Glasgow snapped by Robert Dunn.
dog on Rosemarkie beach
Image caption Laura Cross photographed this dog at Rosemarkie beach in the Highlands.
Exmoor ponies on North Berwick Law
Image caption Two playful wild Exmoor ponies on North Berwick Law, photographed by Sylvia Beaumont.
car at Glen Etive
Image caption Eric Abercrombie took this photo at Glen Etive in an attempt at recreating a scene from the Bond film Skyfall.
squirrel in Rothiemurchus Forest
Image caption Michael Yuille spotted this squirrel in Rothiemurchus Forest while on holiday in the area.
steam train leaving Bo'ness station during its Steam Gala
Image caption Ex-Great Western Railway tank engine #5643 leaving Bo'ness station during its Steam Gala.
Poppy Cascade at Aberlady Kirk
Image caption Dave sent this picture of the Poppy Cascade at Aberlady Kirk.
lighthouse near Portmahomack
Image caption Tarbat Ness lighthouse near Portmahomack photographed by James Munro.
Highland cow near NC500 just north of Applecross
Image caption Lynn Muir and her husband Allan had a close encounter with this handsome beast while driving the NC500 just north of Applecross.

All images are copyrighted.

