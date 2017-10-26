Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption There has been no independent sighting of Margaret Fleming since 1999

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Margaret Fleming have detained her carers.

Her disappearance was reported a year ago, but police said she had not been seen by anyone except Eddie Cairney, 75, and Avril Jones, 56, since 1999.

A five-bedroom cottage in Inverkip, Inverclyde, was the subject of intensive police searches.

Officers began a search of the house in November last year which they then extended into the garden.

The operation involved extensive excavation work but no trace of Ms Fleming - who was 19 when she disappeared and would now be 36 - was found by the time it concluded in April.

Officers said she "could have had an accident, possibly wanted to be missing or even something more sinister".

Margaret, who has learning difficulties, was reported missing by Mr Cairney and Ms Jones on 28 October last year.

Officers were initially asked by social work officers to call at the remote house, named Seacroft, which lies next to the coast on the road between Inverkip and Wemyss Bay.

Police said Ms Fleming's bank account had not been accessed for many years, but confirmed she was in receipt of benefits that the carers managed for her.

But other than Mr Cairney and Ms Jones, the last independent sighting of her was at a family gathering on 17 December 1999.

'Persecution complex'

Police have found no trace of Ms Fleming making any contact with the outside world in the years since.

Earlier this month Mr Cairney and Ms Jones spoke for the first time since her disappearance was reported.

The couple told BBC Scotland Ms Fleming had fled when police arrived because she had a "persecution complex".

Image copyright PA Image caption It is understood Margaret Fleming had lived in the Inverkip house since 1999

They also said she had come to "no harm" and claimed they had spoken to her recently.

Mr Cairney said that over the past year Ms Fleming had been in London and Poland and was now working as a gangmaster.

And he said that despite her learning difficulties she was recruiting cheap agricultural labour in the south of England.

Saturday marks the first anniversary of Margaret's disappearance.

Mr Cairney said she had slipped "out of the door" when the police called in relation to the benefits inquiry because she was scared of authority.

Asked if he had seen her since, he said: "Yes, she has been here once. Not here, not to the house, but we have seen her once."

Mr Cairney claimed this was within a month of her being reported missing.