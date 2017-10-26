The crisis in Scotland's NHS is laid bare in a "damning state of the nation" report, claims the Daily Mail. The paper says more patients are waiting longer to be seen and most waiting times targets are not being met.

Scotland's NHS has missed almost every major national target on waiting times for the second year in a row, is how the i newspaper writes up the story on the Audit Scotland report.

Watchdogs warned that the service is "beginning to struggle to maintain quality of care", fuelling calls for Scotland's health secretary to be sacked, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

On the same story, The Herald writes that the watchdog has stressed that, while patient satisfaction is at an all-time high, bed blocking is reducing and hospital death rates are down, while it is becoming "increasingly difficult" to sustain standards as health boards run out of one-off cost savings.

Meanwhile, The Scotsman says the report into the state of the NHS in Scotland has found that the nation's health is not improving and a failure to put key measures in place is threatening future care provision.

The other story dominating Scotland's front pages is the conviction of killer Robbie McIntosh. The Daily Record publishes a CCTV image which shows him walking home after bludgeoning a woman in Dundee's Templeton woods.

McIntosh, who received a life sentence in 2002 for the brutal murder of Anne Nicoll - committed when he was just 15 - is likely to spend the rest of his life in jail after admitting the brutal assault on Linda McDonald in the woods in August, says The Courier.

Nicola Sturgeon has criticised the UK government's refusal to publish its breakdown of Brexit's impact on Scotland, writes The National. The paper says the first minister spoke out after UK Brexit Secretary David Davis told MPs that UK ministers had decided not to publish anything that would "undermine national interest".

Scotland's universities are failing to tackle the true scale of sexual assault and harassment on campus, campaigners have claimed, as figures revealed that only a small number of cases were being recorded, according to The Times Scotland.

Consumers are paying too much for their energy because of "excessive" green taxes added to bills, a UK government-commissioned report has found, claims The Daily Telegraph.

A sheriff has criticised a woman for leaving her 11 and 15-year-old sons to go off and meet up with a sex offender. Debbie Clelland was convicted of neglect at Livingston Sheriff Court, reports The Scottish Sun.