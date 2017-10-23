Image copyright Scottish government Image caption The recruitment drive includes an advert which will be screened on digital channels and in cinemas

A new campaign has been launched with the aim of recruiting 11,000 people into childcare in Scotland.

The recruitment drive aims to encourage more school leavers into the profession to support government plans to expand early learning and childcare.

Ministers aim to expand funded childcare to 1,140 hours per year, or 30 hours per week, by 2020.

Launching the drive, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a career in the profession was "hugely rewarding".

Ms Sturgeon announced a doubling in funding for early years education during her SNP conference speech, hailing the childcare commitment as being "unmatched anywhere else in the UK".

Announcing the recruitment programme during a visit to Towerview Nursery in Glasgow, the SNP leader said a "strong workforce" was needed to deliver this commitment.

She said: "Working in this profession is hugely rewarding as it makes a real difference to children's lives, developing their skills and preparing them for school.

"We want more people to consider a career in nursery education and childcare and this campaign will highlight the range of jobs and opportunities available."

Image copyright PA Image caption Nicola Sturgeon announced a doubling in childcare investment and funded hours during the SNP conference

The "Shape their worlds, shape your career" campaign includes a website and a a video advert which will be screened on digital channels and in cinemas, as well as on the web and social media.

Rachel Allan, a nursery practitioner from Edinburgh who features in the advert, said the job "makes a big difference to the lives of little ones".

She added: "Getting to see the children develop and grow, and helping them understand different things, is really rewarding.

"To someone considering a job in early learning and childcare, I'd say if they love spending time with children, they should go for it, whether it's through college, an apprenticeship, or learning on the job as I have done."