Smartphones and tablets are being blamed for an epidemic of hyperactivity in girls, according to The Scottish Daily Mail.

The Times says the top level of Scotland's court system is heading for a "manpower crisis" after a survey found six out of 10 senior lawyers have no interest in becoming a judge.

The Scotsman focuses on the Scottish Greens' party conference, and says Patrick Harvie will today claim bans on smacking and fracking and the imposition of 20mph speed limits demonstrate that the Greens "are persuading Scotland to embrace its radical left-wing agenda".

Britain is warned by a spending watchdog that it faces "trading off" security at its borders for speedy processing to ease the flow of people and goods into the country post-Brexit, according to The Herald.

The Daily Record leads with a convicted tax fraudster boasting of enjoying golf trips and country walks just months after she was jailed for almost four years.

The National devotes most of its front page to a plea to Home Secretary Amber Rudd not to turn her back on an American couple who face being deported after spending their life savings building up a successful bed and breakfast business in Inverness.

Coronation Street star Bruno Langley is at the centre of a sex probe after a woman complained to ITV bosses, according to The Scottish Sun.

The Daily Express and The Daily Star both feature a "shameless" £845,000 tax fraudster who was jailed for nearly four years allegedly boasting he feels like he has won the lottery.

According to The i, EU leaders have agreed to discuss a free-trade deal with the UK and "opening the door to formal negotiations by the end of the year".

The Telegraph leads with the same story, saying EU leaders softened their stance significantly on Brexit talks yesterday amid fears in Brussels that Theresa May's government could collapse if negotiations remain deadlocked.

The Courier's Dundee edition leads with a man dying after an incident at a block of flats in Broughty Ferry.