Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 13 - 20 October

  • 20 October 2017
  • From the section Scotland

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 13 - 20 October. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Aberdeen beach before sunrise Image copyright Scott Wood
Image caption Scott Wood took this picture of Aberdeen beach just before sunrise
The River Tay in Dunkeld Image copyright Eric Niven
Image caption "I always stop for a look at the River Tay in Dunkeld, it can be lovely sometimes," says Eric Niven, from Dundee.
Two pigs Image copyright The Stewart family
Image caption The Stewart family came across these two pigs while travelling through Glen Orchy during the October holidays.
I took this from the bridge in Connel, close to Oban looking south-east over Loch Etive. Image copyright Nick Edington
Image caption Nick Edington admired Scotland's "wonderful big skies" as he took this picture from the bridge in Connel, looking over Loch Etive.
Trees at Morriston, Elgin Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption Tom McPherson captured some beautiful autumnal colours in this photograph, taken at Morriston, near Elgin.
Moth Image copyright Shirley Douglas
Image caption Shirley Douglas, of Lochwinnoch, spotted this moth sitting on her window, getting protection from the wind. "I like how you can see his reflection," she said.
Jacobite train and RAF plane Image copyright John Lithgow
Image caption Look closely and you'll see that John Lithgow's picture of the Jacobite steam train was "photobombed" by the RAF this week
Robin in a tree Image copyright Tom Lay
Image caption This robin looks like its eyeing up some juicy berries in Doune. Photo by Tom Lay
Windsurfer on Ardrossan south beach Image copyright David Brookens
Image caption David Brookens was on his way home to Arran when he spotted this windsurfer on Ardrossan south beach on Sunday.
Steam Train leaving Aviemore Station. Image copyright Ian Rae
Image caption A very moody shot of a steam train leaving Aviemore station, taken by Ian Rae.
Butterfly sitting on flower Image copyright Audrey Philpott
Image caption Audrey Philpott took this picture in the walled garden at Castle Fraser in Aberdeenshire this week.
Dead tree covered in fungus and climbing plants Image copyright Ron Gay, Hunters Quay, Dunoon
Image caption Ron Gay, of Dunoon, reckons the dead tree in his garden looks like a "high rise for fairies"
Leaderfoot Viaduct Image copyright Stuart McMillan
Image caption Stuart McMillan enjoyed a sunny Sunday walk in the Borders, and a spectacular view of the Leaderfoot viaduct.
Evicting a trespasser. Mute swans at Birnie Loch. Image copyright Stephen Buckland
Image caption Stephen Buckland sent us this picture of mute swans at Birnie Loch in Fife
Sunset over Aisla Craig with Border Collie dog Image copyright Blair Thomson
Image caption Molly the collie watches the sun go down behind the Aisla Craig from Maidens beach, near Maybole. Picture by Blair Thomson

All images are copyrighted.

